Unlock 3.0: Multiplex Association Of India Expresses Disappointment Over Keeping Cinemas Under Lockdown

Multiplex Association of India has issued a statement expressing disappointment over the fact that cinemas will not be allowed to reopen as part of Unlock 3.0.

Reacting to Unlock 3.0 notification issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, MAI (Multiplex Association of India) said: “We are extremely disappointed with the Unlock 3.0 announcement to keep cinemas under continued lockdown. The industry was thoroughly prepared with stringent SOPs and guidelines to offer a safe movie watching experience.”

“The government’s decision is against our expectations and will impact millions of livelihoods dependent on the industry. We have been urging the government all along and continuing to engage with the relevant authorities with our plea to allow the cinemas to operate. The stringent SOPs were developed, and representation was submitted to I&B Ministry as well as the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Home Affairs which clearly stipulated the proactive measures we will be undertaking if allowed to open up.”

Multiplex Association of India’s statement further reads that the measures were prepared keeping in mind all possible customer touchpoints and in line with globally-accepted standards and protocols, which have been implemented in countries where cinemas have been allowed to open, and are witnessing a good customer response.

“At this point, we are only hopeful that we will be able to convince the authorities about our abilities to ensure a safe environment, and that our plea is reconsidered for an early reopening,” read the statement.

