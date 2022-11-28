Ace Bollywood singer Udit Narayan recalled his first meeting with his wife Deepa Narayan, and his initial days of struggle on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

He said: “I met Deepa at a regional music director’s place where I was rehearsing. It was somewhere around 1979. She heard my voice then and she went up to the music director to say that she would put her money in if Udit sings the song as she was making an album. And from there, our story began.”

The ‘Papa Kahte Hain’ singer said that his wife supported him in the initial days of his career and always stood by him.

“Also, back in those days, I was living as a paying guest with 7-8 boys in a room, so Deepa offered me a room in her building, but I denied it as I was scared that I might get too comfortable and reckless. But she always stood with me and believed in me saying that one day I will make it big. She even said that even if I don’t become successful, she has made up her mind that I am her husband,” she shared.

He further reminisces about his days of struggle in the industry and how being a son of a farmer, it was not easy for him to follow his passion as his father wanted him to be a doctor or an engineer.

He added: “My father was a farmer and we were going through a very tough time. I was, however, very much into singing from the very beginning. My father would always say that I should avoid putting so much effort into these Ram Leelas and rather work hard and become a doctor or an engineer and make him proud by earning good money.

“So, I went to my mother, who is by the way 106 years old now, and she sings really well. I told her what my father thinks.”

Narayan concluded by recalling his mother’s response: “She agreed to my father’s suggestion considering our background, but somewhere she had faith in my singing, so she motivated me to be a singer but also told me to study as well.”

“Both my parents just kept the compulsion of education on me, and I am glad they did. I came to Mumbai from a small town and never gave up, I struggled, worked hard and today I am here because of that.”

The veteran singer, his wife Deepa Narayan, singer and host Aditya Narayan, along with his wife Shweta Agarwal, are coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as celebrity guests.

Udit Narayan has sung many memorable songs in his career so far. Some of them include Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum, Yeh Bandhan Toh, Ram Jaane, Neend Churai Meri, Main Kahin Bhi Rahoon, Deewangi Deewangi, Aisa Des Hai Mera, etc.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

