On February 27th, 2019, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture on Instagram congratulating his baby brother Siddharth Chopra on his engagement with Ishitta Kumar. Last week, she flew to India to attend the wedding but then the affair got postponed. Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra clarified the buzz around the corner and told the media that it has been postponed because Ishitta has to undergo an urgent surgery but rumours now suggest that the couple broke up a few days before the big day.

After Ishitta got well she posted a picture on Instagram, captioning “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings” to which her followers reacted by commenting “Stay strong and beautiful” and her mother Nidhi Kumar meanwhile advised, “Close old book and write new story” while father Anirudh stated “We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be.”

Priyanka didn’t react to the postponing of the wedding while she was here in India and was seen voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and partying with the new bride Isha Ambani and cousin Parineeti Chopra. Immediately after she returned to the US and unfollowed Ishitta on Instagram.

Siddharth got engaged in October 2014 once with his longtime girlfriend Kanika Mathur and was all set to marry her in early February 2015 but the wedding got cancelled and Siddharth put up a post on Facebook saying “Single. Ready to mingle. Go Goa Gone. Wish everyone a very happy 2015.” Even then the family cleared the air by saying that the wedding has only been delayed but not cancelled “Siddharth wants to concentrate on his career and his new venture (a pub-lounge in Pune). Pushing it ahead was a big decision for both the families.”

On Thursday, on the wedding being “postponed” Madhu Chopra, had told Bombay Times, “We are disappointed but what can you do when a person is unwell? We wish Ishita a speedy recovery!”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!