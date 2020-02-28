Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 Poster Invites Meme Fest; Netizens Can’t Stop John Wick Comparisons With HILARIOUS Tweets

Talk about Tiger Shroff and the first thing that comes to your mind is action. The actor has become a bankable name in the industry in no time and we all know that when we see Tiger on the big screen, it is going to be a visual treat. The actor has a great lineup of films which now also has Heropanti 2.

Yes, you read that right! The actor recently announced that he will be a part of Heropanti 2 and shared a few posters with his fans. The posters were uber cool as we see Tiger Shroff in a serious avatar. With the posters, the makers of the film Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment also shared the release date of the film which is July 16, 2021.

One of the posters featured Tiger standing with a gun in his hand and looking sideways. In the other poster, we see him in the background dressed in a black tux while there are guns in the front of the poster.

While Tiger Shroff fans were elated to see the posters, trolls had a field day making memes about it. In not more than a few hours of the release of the posters, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes about the poster. Many even slammed the makers for copying Keanu Reeves’s film John WIck’s posters.

Check out the memes here:

Baaghi 3: He is against the nation.

Heropanti 2: The world wants him dead.

Baaghi 4: He is against the solar system.

Heropanti 3: Milky Way galaxy wants him dead.

Baaghi 5: He is against the Universe.

Heropanti 4: Multiverse wants him dead. #Heropanti2 — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) February 28, 2020

It's the same as : Bhai cheating krna but bilkul same mt likhna 😂 #Heropanti2 pic.twitter.com/UNsfvjdNjo — punit Sharma (@punitpkSharma) February 28, 2020

John wick after watching Heropanti 2 poster : #Heropanti2 pic.twitter.com/tEKBy4I5cn — Akhileshahaha (@memetics___) February 28, 2020

Keanu reeves after looking at #Heropanti2 Posters. pic.twitter.com/Gf9czhBEzN — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) February 28, 2020

Me when I got to know why John Wick randomly started trending in India#Heropanti2 pic.twitter.com/xwdSu3RioT — Amy🍟 (@Potatotatata) February 28, 2020



Well while these memes sure are entertaining, we cannot wait to see Tiger in action again. Heropanti will be directed by Ahmed Khan and knowing that Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment has never failed in entertaining the audience and has one of the biggest franchises under its name and this will surely be a step up in its game and the audiences cant keep calm already.

Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in Baaghi 3. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. This film is also directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to hit the theatres on March 6.

