Tiger Shroff: “Would Never Dare To Compete With Varun Dhawan Or Ranveer Singh”

Tiger Shroff is taking his action game to the next level with each passing movie and in War, he has completely outdone himself. Tasting the box office success of his action extravaganza, the action star is all geared up for his next entertainer Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff shared in an interview with Mid-Day that he had expectations pinned on Student Of The Year 2 but it didn’t fared well and now after War, the expectations are sky high from Baaghi 3. He also said that there’s lot of healthy competition in the industry.

While talking to Mid-day, Tiger said, “It’s competitive these days. You have to exploit your strengths to the maximum. I can’t be compared to anyone else in my generation in the genre of films that I do.”

He further humbly accepted that he is good with his genre of action and for him, it is hard to compete with stars like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

“I would never dare to compete with Varun Dhawan or Ranveer Singh. I can’t do comedy like them. So, it’s fair to say that main apni jagah theek hoon. I am choosing roles that display my action abilities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s War is fetching big feats with each passing day. Emerging as the biggest opener of Bollywood, the movie also crossed 200 crore mark in mere 7 days and now aiming smooth ride towards 300 crore club.

