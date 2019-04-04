Tiger Shroff Tries To Follow Jackie Shroff’s “Bindass & Carefree Attitude”!

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is seen as a youth icon, has said he tries to follow his actor-father Jackie Shroff’s footsteps when it comes to fashion.

Tiger said this on Wednesday while interacting with the media here at the 20th-anniversary celebration of clothing brand ‘Lifestyle’.

Which Bollywood celebrity does he follow when it comes to fashion?

“I try to follow my father (Jackie Shroff) when it comes to fashion. I can’t exactly copy what he wears but I just try to follow his carefree and ‘bindass’ attitude because he can put on anything and be sort of comfortable in that,” he said.

Giving summer tips to his audience, Tiger said: “I feel people should wear easy and comfortable clothes and they should keep them hydrated all the time.”

Tiger has established himself as one of bankable actors of the younger generation.

Asked what keeps him going, he said: “There are quite a few things which keep me going. I always try to stay positive and happy throughout my day because you tend to attract energies according to your state of mind.

“If I am happy, and feeling positive, then good things will happen around me,” he said.

Tiger next will be seen on screen along Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in Student of The Year 2 which is releasing on May 10, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!