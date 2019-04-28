Tiger 3: Salman Khan – Ali Abbas Zafar Are Coming Back; Another BLOCKBUSTER Is On Its Way!

Director Ali Abbas Zafar and actor Salman Khan have proved with time that their Jodi is one of the best and they do bring out the best from each other. Last we saw them in Tiger Zinda Hai which was a successful affair. Now, they have reunited for Bharat, which already looks a blockbuster from its trailer and songs.

Post TZH’s success, fans were awaiting the announcement of its 3rd instalment. Well guys, take a breath, we have an update on it.

Ali has finally confirmed about Tiger 3 and we literally can’t keep our calm. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ali revealed that the idea has been locked for the third part. He said, “Inshallah (God’s will). We are right now in the writing process. We have locked the idea for the story and Salman and I are very excited about it. I will be working on that.”

He further also went on to talk about his bond with Salman and how it has evolved in these years. He said, “He and I share a great bond. It is almost like a sibling bond. Also I think he is a very sensible actor and a sensible star when it comes to understanding what will be the USP of the film.”

Well, that’s a great news for all the #SalKat fans! Isn’t it?

What are your views on it? Do let us know in the comments section below.

