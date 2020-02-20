ThrowbackThursday: When Shah Rukh Khan Removed Aishwarya Rai From His Film Because Of Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s love story is one of the most talked-about affairs in Bollywood. The duo made a dreamy pair until things took a toll and they both parted ways, for good. However, there was a time when Aishwarya was a part of a Shah Rukh Khan film but had to opt-out of it because of Salman’s possessive behaviour.

If reports are to be believed, while the duo called it quits in 2000, it was a heartbroken Salman Khan who turned up on the sets of Chalte Chalte, starring the actress alongside SRK. Not only did the superstar create a huge scene on sets, but he did it in a complete drunk state. This led to Shah, who was also the producer of the film, remove the actress from the project.

Talking about it all in an interview, Aishwarya had revealed that she was shocked to be removed overnight. “How can I have the answer to that? Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren’t happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why. At the time, when you have no explanation, you obviously are taken aback, confused and of course, hurt. You wonder about it.”

A source from Chalte Chalte sets had also spoken about the entire mishappen as, “We had just finished the song sequences on the truck from Pune to Malshet, and it was night time. As we were heading towards our next location, Salman Khan appeared and created a scene. He was uncontrollable for those four-and-a-half hours. That’s when an upset Aziz bhai called off the entire schedule.”

Shah Rukh Khan too later spoke about it all and apologized to Aishwarya, mentioning as much as he was apologetic about taking the call, it was his duty as a producer that made him do so.

For the unversed, the film later happened with Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan in lead.

