Aamir Khan is among those Bollywood stars who love to keep their private life private. You won’t see many pictures of him and his family going viral on social media but whenever they come, people like it.

Amidst the ongoing lockdown period, a very adorable picture of Aamir and his son Aazad is going viral on Instagram. In the picture shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani, Aamir can be seen lost in thoughts while Aazad is reading something on his dad’s tab as he comfortably sits on his shoulders.

The picture is just too cute to miss and will make your day. Have a look below:

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about working with Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai and said he was always conscious around them. Speaking at the session titled Playing it Saif at the India Today E-Conclave ­Corona Series, Saif said, “Everyone was taking Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna very seriously. They are really good actors. I was never intimidated by them but I was always conscious of the fact that I am working with such powerful actors. So, I should better know what I am doing. I guess it worked out well.

Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and is gearing up for his next film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump stars Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite, Aamir. Advait Chandan who earlier directed Secret Superstar is helming the project which is slated to release on Christmas this year.

Picture Courtesy: Manav Manglani

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!