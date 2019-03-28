“Theatre Will Never Be Threatened By Any Other Medium,” Feels Amol Parashar

On the occasion of the World Theatre Day on March 27, actor Amol Parashar aims to keep the theatre alive amid the rise of digital medium.

“Theatre will never be threatened by any other medium. Everybody involved with theatre at any level is motivated by the attachment they feel to the medium. There is no other motivation. That attachment will never fade away, not because of any other medium for sure,” Amol said in a statement.

Known for his role in the web show TVF Tripling and movies Rocket Singh: Salesman of The Year and Traffic, Amol has acted in several plays.

He finds theatre as “a great learning medium for an actor as it gives you space to work on your body and voice, which are important tools in an actor’s armour.”

“The kind of experimentation and freedom that the medium gives to an actor is unmatched by any other medium,” Amol remarked.

