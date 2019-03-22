As their song, Lamberghini, created waves amongst music lovers in the country, Onkar Narang and Gautam Sharma from the musical group The Doorbeen are now hoping that their track gets featured in a Bollywood film.

“We hope it gets featured in a movie. That will be a great feeling,” Narang told IANS over e-mail.

Sharma agrees that Bollywood is a good foundation to reach out to a larger audience for musicians.

“It (Hindi film industry) has a major audience and their style of work connects with the masses instantly. We are trying our best to create something which is liked by Bollywood and the masses,” he said.

Lamberghini was released in February last year. The song got popular later in 2018 and has till now has got over 160 million views on video streaming website YouTube.

“We are really happy with the response we are getting. With this track getting more than 160 million views, we feel really happy and are thankful to all the fans for their love and support,” Sharma added.

But with Lamberghini being such a massive success, does the pair feel that crossing that kind of success with their other tracks will be slightly difficult?

“We have always focused on improving our music and creating something special. But it’s the audience that makes the final decision. We will always try our best to never disappoint them,” Narang said.

Asked about their opinion on a surge of recreations, Sharma said: “It’s good and music is an art. When we came across the impact that Lamberghini has made, we were amazed.

“The remix and choreography (on Lamberghini) makes us believe that there is no boundary to art… If you have the talent and you work hard, people will love it.”

