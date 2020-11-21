Who doesn’t love vacations? We do not think that there is anyone who does not enjoy talking some time off from their hectic schedule and enjoy the calmness of a vacation. Well, actress Tara Sutaria is having a gala time with beau Adar Jain in the Maldives. The actress tastes the sweetness of doing nothing in her new post on social media and is making us all envy her.

Tara posted a picture on Instagram that has her flaunting her perfect skin in a white tank top.

“The sweetness of doing nothing,” Tara Sutaria captioned the selfie.

Tara Sutaria is currently in the Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain. Tara and Aadar were first linked after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party in 2019. They also reportedly celebrated New Year in London together.

In August, Tara penned a birthday wish for Aadar. Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara wrote on Instagram: “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band“, will next be seen in ” Hello Charlie“. Tara Sutaria has “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2” coming up. “Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100“.

