Two of the most loved films by the audience, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – jointly produced by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films, and Toolsidas Junior – jointly produced by T-Series and Ashutosh Gowarikar Films were bestowed with the 68th National Award for the Best Film. Expressing his gratitude, Producer Bhushan Kumar pens a heartfelt note.

He says, “We are grateful and truly honoured to be bestowed with the 68th National Award for our films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Toolsidas Junior, not just to the jury but also to the audience who admired our body of work so much that got us here.”

Bhushan Kumar added, “We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Ajay Devgn, Om Raut and Ashutosh Gowarikar for adding to the pride and honour of T-Series through their tremendous contributions and wonderful work.”

Bhushan Kumar added, “Their creativity, sensitivity, intelligence, and understanding helped the films become much more than they otherwise would have been. In addition to the directors, we would like to express our gratitude to each and every team member who contributed to the project’s success. Looking forward to creating many more such gems with A-team.”

The post sharing a heartfelt note was captioned, “It’s a win for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Toolsidas Junior! Bhushan Kumar congratulates collaborators Ajay Devgn, Om Raut & Ashutosh Gowarikar as they bring pride and honour to T-Series by a win at the 68th National Award for the Films.”

