Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn’s Film Declared Tax-Free In Haryana Too!

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s office said on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister has taken the decision to declare “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” tax-free in Haryana, the CM tweeted.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @mlkhattar ने प्रदेश में #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री करने की घोषणा की है।
— CMO Haryana (@cmohry) January 15, 2020
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a Om Raut directorial, also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in leads. The film has minted over 100 crores at the box office, just within 6 days of its run.
