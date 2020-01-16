Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn’s Film Declared Tax-Free In Haryana Too!

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s office said on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister has taken the decision to declare “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” tax-free in Haryana, the CM tweeted.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh had declared the movie tax-free in the state.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a Om Raut directorial, also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in leads. The film has minted over 100 crores at the box office, just within 6 days of its run.

