Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh Gets A Green Flag From India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh is grabbing the eyeballs for one reason or the other. The film recently came into limelight when veteran actor Neena Gupta took a jive at casting younger actors for such roles. But its all hale and hearty for the team now as they got a green flag from India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar hosted a special screening of their upcoming film for Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Naidu absolutely loved the film and the lead actresses were overwhelmed when he appreciated their efforts. The Vice President said that Taapsee and Bhumi have depicted the characters of India’s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar very well.

The Vice President on Saturday met the actresses and watched the flashes of their film. Naidu showered love on the movie with a series of tweet. He wrote, “Conveyed my best wishes to the entire team of ‘Saand Ki Aankh‘. “The movie realistically depicted the manner in which the two sharp-shooters overcame all odds and became symbols of women empowerment.” Along with the tweet, Naidu also shared a few pictures from the screening. He can be seen posing with the film’s cast and the real-life sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro in the viral pictures.

Watched #movie, #SaandKiAankh with actors Ms.Tapsee Pannu @taapsee, Ms.Bhumi Pednekar @bhumipednekar, Director Tushar Hiranandani @tushar1307 & crew at Upa Rashtrapati Bhawan today.The inspirational movie is based on real-life story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar & Prakashi Tomar pic.twitter.com/UUD4ulxgXN — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 5, 2019

Conveyed my best wishes to the entire team of #SaandKiAankh. The #movie realistically depicted the manner in which the two sharp-shooters overcame all odds and became symbols of #womenempowerment. — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 5, 2019

Taapsee was quick enough to thank the Vice President for his kind words. She wrote, “Thank you so much sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem #SaandKiAankh Thank you for the kind words.”

Thank you so much sir. Such an honour to have you and your family as the first audience for our little gem #SaandKiAankh

Thank you for the kind words 🙏🏼 https://t.co/cCIHkIAInc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 5, 2019

Pednekar also thanked the Vice President, saying, “Thank you Honourable Vice President sir, for watching our beloved film ‘Saand Ki Aankh‘ and for hosting us. Thank you for giving our film love. This truly was a memorable evening with you and your family sir. Jai hind.”

Thank you Hon.Vice President sir, for watching our beloved film #SaandKiAankh and for hosting us. Thank you for giving our film love. This truly was a memorable evening with you and your family sir. Jai hind 🇮🇳 @VPSecretariat 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3nPL1xNN66 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) October 5, 2019

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is scheduled to release on October 25. The film also stars Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh and Nikhat Khan in pivotal roles.

