Sushant Singh Rajput Told Ankita Lokhande That Rhea Chakraborty Was Harassing Him?

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, reasons behind his untimely death are arising every day. From nepotism to mental health, every point is being talked about. Now, his ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, has reportedly told police some important news.

This piece of information is related to Sushant’s alleged girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty.

According to a report by Times Now, Ankita has talked to Bihar police and said that Sushant Singh Rajput had messaged her. In the message, he apparently claimed that Rhea was harassing him.

According to Ankita, Sushant Singh Rajput had messaged her to wish her birthday around the time when ‘Manikarnika’ was being shot. The messages claim that Sushant wanted to end the relationship with Rhea.

It is being said that all the messages are with Ankita Lokhande, who has shared them with Bihar police. Bihar Police is investigating the case on the same lines, and many conversations have been shared with them.

Now, people are wondering why Mumbai Police did not record Ankita’s statements, and why didn’t Mumbai police consider the text messages?

Although it is reported that no official complaint was lodged by Ankita Lokhande for the same.

Earlier today, it had been reported that actress Rhea Chakraborty had been missing from her home. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s father, Mr. KK Singh. He also accused her of defrauding his son.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Dil Bechara on Hotstar. The film was released posthumously.

