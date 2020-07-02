Sushant Singh Rajput Death Row: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Summoned By Mumbai Police For Investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone shocked as he died of suicide on June 14, 2020. Since his death, the nation and the Bollywood industry is abuzz with the discussions regarding reasons behind his suicide. A lot of people and even celebs have alleged that Sushant was under pressure because he wasn’t being given the deserving work.

Mumbai Police did it’s work of investigation and is still doing so by calling celebs to the police station for recording their statements. We all know how Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend and actress was called to Bandra Police Station and was asked questions for 10 hours. A lot of other Bollywood personalities like YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Kapur, Sanghi Sharma were also called by the police to record their statements.

Now the latest is that ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been summoned by the police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. According to a Zee News report, SLB has been called by police to ask about the casting process of his films Ram Leela & Bajirao Mastani. Apparently, Sushant was expected to star in these films before but Ranveer Singh was taken later. Reportedly, the police have called SLB to discuss if YRF was in any way involved regarding changes in the casting of the above-mentioned films. It has been learned that Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t do Ram Leela & Bajirao Mastani because he was under contract with YRF.

Well, the case is getting really intense now. We just hope it reaches its deserving conclusion soon.

