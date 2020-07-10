Sushant Singh Rajput Case to Be Inquired by CBI? Subramaniam Swamy Appoints Lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death was a huge shock for everyone. The actor’s suicide raised a lot of controversy and debate amongst fans and celebs alike. The MS Dhoni actor was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June 2020.

Even though Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life, many believe that there was something fishy. Concerned authorities are being contacted to involve the CBI in the investigation.

One such person is former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy. He has even appointed a lawyer for the case, to further initiate a CBI inquiry. He tweeted, “I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case.”

He also wrote, “I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it’s a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done.”

I have asked Ishkaran to process Rajput alleged suicide matter for a possible CBI case or PIL or Criminal complaint case. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 9, 2020

I have asked Ishkaran to look into facts of Sushant Singh Rajput death case & see whether it's a fit Case for CBI investigation. Then accordingly to see justice is done. For Updates follow @ishkarnBHANDARI — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 9, 2020

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who debuted with Kai Po Che, left the world to discuss on nepotism in Bollywood. Many Bollywood celebs are being accused of being a reason behind Sushant’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, Dil Bechara, will be releasing on an OTT platform. Sanjana Sanghi is his co-star in the film. The film will be her debut film in the industry. The trailer of the movie was released recently.

Dil Bechara is an adaptation of the movie The Fault In Our Stars.

