Sunny Leone Is Excited For THIS Reason & We Can Totally Relate To It

Actress Sunny Leone has shared a new post on social media and it is all about dancing.

On her official Instagram account, Sunny shared a boomerang video where she can be seen with some dancers.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines the dancers wear masks, except Sunny. The actress is seen dressed in a pink and blue lehenga.

“Almost time to dance!! Hehehe,” she wrote alongside the image.

On Thursday, the actress penned a note to say that today, when she looks at her daughter, she sees a glimpse of the strong, independent woman Nisha will become.

In 2017, Sunny and her husband Daniel adopted Nisha from Latur, a small village in Maharashtra.

Sunny took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a string of pictures of her family and friends.

“3 yrs ago you chose us…us to be your mama and papa…to trust us to take care of you…to show us what real love is…the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become,” Sunny wrote alongside the image.

On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.

