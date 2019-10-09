Sudeep On Playing The Villain Opposite Salman Khan In Dabangg 3: “Not Everybody Is Worth Becoming Bad For”

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is just a couple of months away from the release and the promotions have already begun. After releasing the character poster of Sudeep Kichha, the makers are all set with a fully-fledged teaser to release on Diwali.

Sudeep will be seen playing the villain in the film opposite Salman Khan, and that’s one angle everyone is excited to see. Prabhudheva, usually, gives his bad guys various quirks and we are expecting Sudeep could have something similar.

In an interview with New Indian Express, Sudeep said, “I have never been this evil on screen. My character is an out-and-out baddie. Without the antagonist being huger than Chulbul Pandey, the film won’t happen. My only responsibility for Dabangg 3 was to look bigger than Salman, which is difficult.”

He was also asked about his chemistry with Salman in the film. To which he added, “By then I had already made up my mind. I wanted to work with Salman. There are several fight scenes between us in the film. It’s nice to be bad when he is around. You just make him look better and feel good about it. Not everybody is worth becoming bad for. There’s a moment you’ll see Chulbul Pandey go silent in front of me.”

He also revealed some interesting details about the climax. He said, “We shot the climax itself for 20 days. They put a huge set in Dahisar, Mumbai. It’s a brutal, hard-hitting fight, mainly hand-to-hand combat. Salman and I had to punch and hit each other. Sometimes, when you respect your co-star, you can’t do certain things. But Salman gave me that space to go all out. Also, he had more energy on set than any of us.”

