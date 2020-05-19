Subhash Ghai Has THIS Feasible Solution For EVERYONE Panicking After The News Of Gulabo Sitabo’s Straight-To-OTT Release

The announcement of movies like Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, and Big B’s Marathi debut AB Aani CD releasing straight to digital, has shocked the industry. Veteran director Subhash Ghai has a suggestion for everyone who is panicking with this decision and it might be a rational thing to adapt.

Subhash Ghai suggests that we might see a return of drive-in cinemas which had their time in the 70s and 80s. He suggests this keeping the norms of social distancing in mind and that’s actually a way to look forward to.

In a chat with ETimes, Subhash Ghai said, “We are going through a very tough time and its uncertainty. Nobody knows when a vaccine will come and when people will meet. I always feel that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’. There is no denying that digital is the future. But the impact of cinemas will always be there because it’s more of festivity and celebration to watch a play in a theatre. We cannot say that cinemas will be shut down completely. Cinemas have a dent at the moment and how long this will take and what will be the new model, nobody knows.”

Subash Ghai also added, “It’s true that today digital will boom and what people need is entertainment. People are going to be more hungry for entertainment because of the depression they are going through. Post pandemic or post-war, people need entertainment. I feel that cinema expresses 32 different arts and crafts. I believe people are still watching our films which were made 20-30 years ago.”

Regarding his solution, he suggested “The coronavirus outbreak may have brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, but this lockdown will revive drive-in cinemas which were popular during the ’70s and ’80s. If psychologically this fear continues, then it will revive drive-in cinemas in India. The big screen is a big screen. People watching a film on a big screen is different than watching on a digital platform.”

Subash Ghai concludes by saying, “It is going through a narrow neck of a bottle, but finally, it’s a bottle. I am quite positive about the cinemas, it will just take some time.”

