Soorma 2: Diljit Dosanjh-Taapsee Pannu’s Film Gets A Sequel, Chitrangda Singh To Back The Project

Actor-producer Chitrangda Singh has always been appreciated for her skill as an actor with a host of memorable films across genres like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boys and Inkaar. The beautiful star has also proved that she has an excellent sense of the broader process of film making with her maiden production Soorma finding great success.​ The film revolved around the life of hockey legend Sandeep Singh, starred Diljit Singh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, captivating movie lovers and sports buffs alike.

And now coming our way as a delightful end-of-the-year surprise is the news that Chitrangda is planning to take forward the Soorma franchise with a sequel. The plot of the second movie we hear, is going to be inspired by a real-life hero as well, and will be very strong on the emotional quotient.​ A source close to the actress tells us, “Chitrangda has always been drawn to strong scripts and Soorma 2 is no different.

But she’s also been a firm believer that the film’s success is very dependent on a good set up. She is now working in a very focussed way on locking in the rest of the details around the film, and it should be ready to go on the floor very soon.”​ We can’t wait!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!