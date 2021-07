Actor Sonu Sood took to social media on Wednesday to write an emotional note for his late mother on her birth anniversary, thanking her for the life lessons she had taught him.

Advertisement

Sonu shared black and white photographs of his mother from her younger days on Twitter and wrote: “Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally and thank you for the lessons of life you have taught me. These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vacuum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is currently working on helping Covid patients amid the pandemic along with other kinds of social service through his charitable organisation Sood Foundation.

Check out the post shared by Sonu Sood below:

Happy birthday Maa❤️ I wish I could wish you personally & thank you for the lessons of life you have taught me. These messages can never express how much I miss you.The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again. pic.twitter.com/pUEylXOzsQ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 21, 2021

Just a few days ago, Sonu got a Covid patient transferred via air ambulance from Delhi to Hyderabad for treatment.

Informing about the same, Sonu Sood tweeted last week: “Yesterday we shifted Hitesh Sharma from Delhi to Hyderabad on an Air Ambulance. He will undergo a Lung Transplant surgery at @YashodaHospital. He’s been a true hero who’s been fighting COVID since April. We need your prayers to get him back hale and hearty. @SoodFoundation.”

Must Read: Poonam Pandey Claims Raj Kundra Threatened, Leaked Her Number With The Message: “Call Me, I’ll Strip For You”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube