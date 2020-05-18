Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Each One Of Us During THIS Makeup Step!

Many girls look up to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for fashion and beauty tips. But curling eyelashes is one that thing which the “Neerja” actress also finds it difficult to do.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen curling her lashes with a curler.

“Impossible task,” Sonam captioned the image, which is way too relatable for girls.

Reacting to it, a user wrote: “so true.”

Another one commented: “the real struggle.”

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s post below:

Currently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is spending time with her husband, Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown.

Recently, Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja, complete two years of marriage on Friday. Marking the occasion, Sonam took to social media and wrote an emotional note for her hubby.

“4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism,” she posted.

