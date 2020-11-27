Actress Sonali Kulkarni feels each one of us aspires to be loved, adding that the idea of being imperfect can be scary.

That is the emotion she wanted to explore in her teleplayn “White Lily And Night Rider”.

“Each one of us aspires to love and be loved, but the idea of being imperfect or not good enough can be scary,” Sonali Kulkarni said.

“This is an emotion felt across ages and we invariably find comfort in a fantasy world of romance. ‘White Lily, Night Rider’ personifies these very insecurities and emotions which makes it a timeless romance for the digital age,” she added.

Sonali Kulkarni continues: “I think that’s why the story is so relevant today because it is for everyone. There’s a little bit of ‘White Lily and Night Rider’ in everyone. What makes the play even more endearing is the thread of pure humour that runs through-out, making us smile and even laugh inadvertently.”

The Zee Theatre’s teleplay shows two protagonists falling in love with each other using virtual identities.

“White Lily, Night Rider” follows Sonali and Milind Phatak posing as White Lily and Night Rider, two individuals trying to find love online. The play uses humour and irony to highlight the difference between real and online personalities of people, which can often lead to mismatched expectations.

