Sonakshi Sinha’s Dabangg 3 Look Is Making Our Wait For Rajjo Tougher!

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for the third instalment of superstar Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg. The first look of the diva is out and we can’t contain our excitement to have Rajjo back on the theatre screen recreating her magic!

Salman is already shooting for Dabangg 3 in Indore. A video of the title track being shot has gone viral, with some social media users commenting on Salman’s dance style. Now, Sonakshi has joined the team.

“Being back with the Dabanng 3 team certainly feels like home because this is where I started. My life changed completely after ‘Dabangg‘, it’s how I found my calling and it will always be most special to me. I cannot wait to begin its third instalment,” Sonakshi said in a statement.

According to a source, Sonakshi’s shoot schedule is a brief one.

“Sonakshi will be back in a few days and dive straight into her promotions for her soon to release Kalank,” the source added.

Starring Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Kemmu and Alia Bhatt, Kalank is helmed by Abhishek Varman. The film will release on April 17.

