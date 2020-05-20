Sonakshi Sinha Goes Gaga Over Her Fans Donating PPE Kits For COVID-19 Patients

The fans of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha have once again donated personal protective equipment (PPE). After extending the charity to a Pune hospital earlier, this time the actress’ fan club has pitched in with PPE kits for KJ Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram Stories, where she shared two photographs of boxes carrying the PPE Kits.

On the boxes, it was written: “Donated by fans of Sonakshi Sinha. K.J. Somaiya Hospital, Mumbai.”

She captioned the photograph on Monday: “More PPE kits being dispatched today! You guys are the best!.”

Earlier Sonakshi Sinha’s fans donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to Pune’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital.

“All you lovely people! Thank you for your trust and generosity. A huge consignment of top grade PPE material is leaving factory for Sardar Patel Hospital,#Pune! Let”s protect our frontline medicos together,shall we? Lots of love and thank you,” Sonakshi had tweeted then.

