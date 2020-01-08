Sonakshi Sinha Applauds Deepika Padukone’s Brave Move Of Visiting JNU; Says This Isn’t The Time To Stay Quiet

While a lot of celebrities have come out in support of the JNU students against the atrocities done on them, most industry A-listers remained quiet. And now, in a rather shocking and commendable act of bravery, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the JNU campus yesterday, making her stand loud and clear! DP has been heaped by an appreciation by most industry folk and the latest to laud the actress is Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi is someone who does not shy away from calling a spade a spade! And the actress took to her social media handle to thank DP for taking a stand and giving a fresh impetus to the movement. Taking to her Twitter handle, the Dabangg actress wrote, “No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can’t sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet.”

No just Sonakshi, several others like Vikrant Massey, Sayani Gupta, Prakash Raj and Anubhav Sinha have praised DP for not just being brave in her film choice but also in real life! Check out the tweets below:

As producer today @deepikapadukone would’ve been standing in the preview theatres in Mumbai waiting to hear praise being showered on her maiden production. She instead chose to stand in solidarity with #JNUstudents knowing fully well the ramifications of her actions. #RESPECT — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) January 7, 2020

Thank you @deepikapadukone for giving this movement a mainstream narrative. For using your position to choose the correct path. It always comes to the women and yes, they do deliver! Big love sister! #WeAreWithJNU #noplaceforfascism — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) January 7, 2020

Thank you @deepikapadukone … thank you for being a true INDIAN .. pic.twitter.com/eHiYNCXA1R — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey. The film, that is based on the life of real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, also marks Deepika’s debut as a producer!

Chhapaak is slated to release on the 10th January 2020 and will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

