Soha Ali Khan Literally Gets ‘Carried Away’ While Playing Tug-Of-War At Inaaya’s Sports Day

It was actress Soha Ali Khan’s first sports day as a parent and she got a “little carried” while playing tug-of-war at her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s school.

Soha on Friday took to Twitter where she shared a video of herself from Inaaya’s sports day event.

In the clip, she can be seen playing tug-of-war with parents of other school children. However, the actress lost the game and fell on the ground as the opposite teamed pulled the rope with all their strength.

She captioned the video, “My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit ‘carried away’ in the tug of war – literally! @toddenindia thank you for organising the best first sports day ever! We love you.”

Soha’s Instagram feed is full of Inaaya’s pictures. The mother-daughter duo has a lot of fun together and Soha Ali Khan’s fan love to see them on their news feeds. The little munchkin recently attended Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash’ birthday party and had a lot of fun there.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha are often seen sharing sneak-peeks of their day to day life and their daughter on social media. The two got married in January 2015. They welcomed their bundle of joy Inaaya in 2017.

