Actor Sidharth Malhotra is missing his shooting days, and his recent Instagram post is a proof of the fact.

On Monday, Sidharth took to Instagram and posted a throwback image from the sets. In the picture, we see looking into a shooting camera.

“Trying to see when things are going to get back to normal!#DaysOnTheSet #Throwback,” he captioned the image.

Amid the lockdown, Sidharth Malhotra has been sharing a lot of posts on social media.

From cooking prawns to reading book, Sidharth has managed to survive the lockdown days in the best possible way.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in ” Shershaah”, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient Vikram Batra.

“Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family. It’s something that is very close to my heart. It’s like a passion project,” he said recently.

