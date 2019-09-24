Sidharth Malhotra To Feature In Inder Kumar’s Next?!

Sidharth Malhotra who is currently shooting for his upcoming film SherShaah is back to Mumbai after shooting a rigorous climax for the film. SherShaah is based on the true story of Kargil war hero, Vikram Batra. The Student Of The Year actor will soon be also unveiling the trailer of his next, Marjawan alongside Reteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Sidharth has already been roped in to play the lead in Inder Kumar’s next!

Yes, you read that! Sid has been approached for a rom-com by Inder. A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed, “Sid has been offered a film by Inder Kumar. It’s not an out and out comedy but in the romcom space. Inder wanted to do a fun, fresh romantic film with youngsters. He is putting everything together at this point.”

Inder is known for his comedy movies. His last movie Total Dhamaal gained almost 150 crores on the box office. The source further added, “Sid met Inder and heard the whole script. There were a few minor alterations they discussed about. He is back from Kargil and is meeting the filmmaker again for the final narration. He is most likely going to sign on the dotted line because verbally, he and his team have given a go ahead already.”

Sidharth was last seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie couldn’t perform great at the box office but their performances surely charmed everyone!

