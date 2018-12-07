Sidharth Malhotra Becomes The First Ever Actor To Endorse A Female Cosmetic Brand For Cause

Actor Sidharth Malhotra stars in the brand’s unique and disruptive marketing campaign strategy, where a male celebrity is the face of a makeup campaign – for the first time ever.

Drawing attention to the cruelty-free philosophy of MyGlamm, Sidharth Malhotra being the sport that he is, said he liked the tongue-in-cheek approach of the #TestedOnSid campaign, which highlights the ‘Guilt-free Glamour’ aspect of the brand.

Talking about the same, Sidharth says, “I first thought I had heard wrong when a makeup brand wanted to feature me in their campaign. I mean, it’s one thing to be a metrosexual man, but makeup? Really?,Then I saw the premise, which is #TestedOnSID, and signed up as a willing guinea pig because I’d any day sign up for a product that is not tested on animals. I think the colours represent today’s young ladies: confident, strong, self-assured, and unafraid to express themselves. I hope their men clear the ‘test’ with flying colours .