Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Bohat Hard’ Reply To Ananya Panday’s Nepotism Comment Drives The Netizens CRAZY! See Tweets

The never-ending debate on nepotism has always had the best of Bollywood. From Varun Dhawan to Alia Bhatt, many actors have been bashed for being a star kid and getting roles easily. While many have taken it sportingly, some actors have chosen to be quiet about it. Recently, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and other new-gen actors sat for a round table to discuss the same and what the Gully Boy actor had to add to the debate is winning the internet.

It all began when Ananya shared her take on the whole debate. She went on to say, “When people hate on me for nepotism, I am not going to shy away from the fact that I am Chunky Panday’s daughter. I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad’s an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act.”

She added, “My dad has never been in a Dharma film. He never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi interrupted Ananya Panday in the middle to give a very befitting yet subtle reply. The Gully Boy actor said, “Everyone has their own struggle. The only difference is ‘jahan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020

The clip went viral in no time and netizens couldn’t stop but laud Siddhant’s bold remark. One of the user said, “Lol! It’s definitely a struggle not being invited to a chat show! Poor celeb kids 😂 they strive really hard to tone their bodies and look glamorous 24*7.. they aren’t born with silver spoons! They just have Karan as their uncle 😂😂 #SiddhantChaturvedi rocked it!”

Lol! It's definitely a struggle not being invited to a chat show! Poor celeb kids 😂 they strive really hard to tone their bodies and look glamorous 24*7.. they aren't born with silver spoons! They just have Karan as their uncle 😂😂 #SiddhantChaturvedi rocked it! https://t.co/dtjm7CcWbQ — Nik_mindIt (@niki_ocon) January 1, 2020

Another user said, “Among this ongoing debate of #nepotism here is this honest guy who is accepting he is product of nepotism. #AnanyaPanday should learn from him. Juniors like #SiddhantChaturvedi also knows this guy is genuinely good at his CRAFT. My favt RANBIR KAPOOR”

Among this ongoing debate of #nepotism here is this honest guy who is accepting he is product of nepotism. #AnanyaPanday should learn from him. Juniors like #SiddhantChaturvedi also knows this guy is genuinely good at his CRAFT. My favt RANBIR KAPOOR Koffee with Karan https://t.co/llofAingSB — 💎 (@freakishside) January 1, 2020

Check out other tweets as well:

"Jahan Humare Sapne Pure Hote Hai, Wahan Inka Struggle Shuru Hota Hai."👏👏

Perhaps this is best reply ever said and heard on NEPOTISM that explains the situation perfectly!👌👌 Kudos to you @SiddhantChturvD ❤️#SiddhantChaturvedi #AnanyaPanday #TheNewcomersRoundtable2019 pic.twitter.com/frGGhZ1Y1c — ..Soma.. (@_MSoma) January 2, 2020

#SiddhantChaturvedi Wow. Finally someone bursts stupid @ananyapandayy ‘s bubble . She’s so dumb, man ! Someone needs to invent a negative IQ scale just for her https://t.co/hTRnWgcoc5 — frankcostello (@frankco21305587) January 1, 2020

In 4 seconds, #SiddhantChaturvedi summed up the struggle of outsiders and the upper hand celebrity kids have in the film industry! Acknowledging where you come from and being real about it is so important! #TheNewcomersRoundtable2019 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/mP6ZMeMneX — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 1, 2020

Just realised how stupid #AnanyaPanday is.For her acting in a Dharma productions movie,being invited for #KoffeeWithKaran are the biggest achievements of her life🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️no wonder people troll her left n right. #siddhantchaturvedi’s one liner stole the show pic.twitter.com/PfPwmITBd0 — H.K. (@meharikiran) January 1, 2020

#SiddhantChaturvedi you beauty. That two second silence was everything 🤣 https://t.co/vWsQTFR73k — Mohini Choudhury (@ChoudhuryMohini) January 2, 2020

Watched it hours after it aired and was impressed by such an articulate and polite mic-drop one-liner. Didn't expect it to trend, but wth, good punchlines deserve it. #SiddhantChaturvedi https://t.co/TgX0VGNFbo — Sinjana (@backpacknxplore) January 2, 2020

Rajeev Masand’s Newcomer’s Roundtable 2019 also had Tara Sutaria, Vishal Jethwa, Abhimanyu Dassani, Saloni Batra and Geetika Vaidya Ohlyan in attendance.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next. The actor is also one of the leads in YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2. He is paired alongside debutante Sharvari in the film which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. He also has a horror-comedy with Katrina Kaif.

