Shweta Tiwari On Daughter Palak: “She Says I Want To Sound Like Shah Rukh Khan!”

As Shweta Tiwari marks her return to the small screen after a long hiatus with the daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside VarunBAdola, she can’t help but escape questions about her daughter, Palak Tiwari’s debut. And now, Shweta has finally revealed what her daughter’s career plans are!

In her latest interview, the Begusarai actress has said that her daughter first wants to focus on her studies and then thinking of her career plan. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shweta has said, “She’s waiting for a right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) Ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.’”

Further, Shweta said that Palak is an independent girl who is absolutely capable of taking her own decisions. “I do guide her only when she comes to me. Otherwise, I feel she is very mature and knows exactly what she wants. The kind of exposure that is there these days around us, they already know so much.”

Shweta, who had taken a self-imposed sabbatical for her son from her second marriage said that since her son Reyansh is now 3 years old, she is more comfortable leaving him and going to work. “I wanted my son to grow up a little bit. When you leave your kids with maids, you don’t trust them entirely. At times you feel, ‘what if they haven’t fed the baby’ or ‘what if they are not taking care of your child like one should’. I wanted him to reach an age where he could express himself and convey what he wants when he could say ‘I am hungry’ or ‘they haven’t given me food’. I kept waiting for him to grow that much and then I started working. He talks a lot and gives me all the gossip.”

Meanwhile, Shweta has also joined the bandwagon of digital actors by making her digital debut with Hum Tum and Them alongside Akshay Oberoi.

