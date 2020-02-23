Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on Friday. The film is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan focuses on the topic of homosexuality where Ayushmann as Kartik and Jitendra as Aman play the lovers. For the first time, a commercial Bollywood film is made on same s*x relationship.

This Hitesh Kewalya directorial opened to immense positive response from the critics as well as the audience. Even after Section 377 was abolished, a lot of people are still not acceptable towards homosexuality in India. It is still considered a tabboo and hence, a film like Shubh Mangal is very important.

Read the 5 reasons why one should not miss this Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar starrer:

For the lead cast –

Ayushmann and Jitendra’s chemistry looks very real, cute and adorable. Hitesh has made sure that when they romance, it looks like two lovers are romancing and not two men. It is very important to show two men is love is as normal as a boy and a girl in love and the director has taken good care of it. Kudos to Ayush & Jeetu for never coming across awkward when they hold hands or kiss or even argue. Showing the duo like any other couple is the first win for the makers.

The direct approach –

Hitesh Kewalya wants to tell us the love story of two men and he has done rightly so. He hasn’t wasted our time giving us the introduction of the two lovers and showing their journey of coming out as gay or being doubtful about their choices. Kartik and Aman are acceptive of their sexuality as they should be and hence, they love each other without giving a damn about those who can’t stand them. Similarly, the film calls out homophobia or homophobic people very well. In a scene, Ayushmann calls homophobia as a disease of mindset and I applauded. Usually, when someone comes out as being a gay or lesbian or trans, people tell the person that it’s a ‘disease’ but the truth is such thought process is the real problem.

The humour element –

Homosexuality is a sensitive subject and I was keen to see how the makers have dealt with it in the film with humour. However, what I loved is the jokes were never on the homosexuals like we have seen in a lot of films earlier. The film is a humourous take on those who aren’t comfortable with the reality that people of same s*x can fall in love. Every joke lands well which is a slap in disguise to the people who are homophobic. The film also makes you laugh with Ayushmann and Jitendra’s cute nok-jhok.

Supporting Cast –

What makes a film worth watching is not just the lead actors but a strong supporting cast. Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Manu Rishi have given top-notch performances. Gajraj Rao’s character showed us the society’s homophobia and sick mentality throughout the film. You’ll love his performance as he is such a great actor but you will definitely despise his character.

The message –

The message of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is loud and clear – let people love whoever they want to love irrespective of the gender and caste. The world is a villain to love stories and it isn’t fair that two people have to fight it to be together when the society has no contribution to their happiness. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tells us the same. Love is love and if two people are happy together, the society shouldn’t interfere and preach the right and wrong with their regressive mindsets. About homosexuality, I loved the lines when Jitendra Kumar’s character Aman tells everyone that after a few years, two men and two women in love and getting married will be a common sight to the society. So deal with it!

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will make you laugh, enlighten and entertain you and if you really want to grow as a person, you should definitely watch the film!

