Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. As the actress is all set to embark on her film career, her mother Maheep talks about her husband’s reaction if their daughter Shanaya were to ever participate in a kissing scene in her future films.

Back in March, Shanaya had announced the news of joining Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) on her Instagram account. She wrote “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

In a recent interview with Peeping Moon, Maheep Kapoor revealed that Sanjay Kapoor will be taken aback but won’t interfere with Shanaya’s work. She said, “Inside, Sanjay will be like, ‘Oh no, what am I watching?’ but when it comes to her work, he’ll keep quiet.” Sanjay’s protective side was also seen last year in the Netflix ‘reality show’ Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Although Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut there are several fan accounts scattered on social media. Confused Sanjay Kapoor seemingly replies to fans of Shanaya’s, mistaking them for her. Taking about it Maheep Kapoor said, “She’s got so many of those fan mails, you know? Sanjay is confusing Shanaya with these people also. Some fan had written ‘love you, dad’, and Sanjay has messaged, ‘love you back, Shanaya’. I said, ‘but which Shanaya are you messaging?’ He was very confused. He said, ‘oh, this is not Shanaya?’ I said, ‘no’. So we weren’t expecting it, but it came, and it was overwhelming.”

Shanaya has previously worked as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the 2020 Netflix film. Her cousin Janhvi Kapoor had played the lead role in the film.

