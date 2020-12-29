Shakuntala Devi director Anu Menon will next helm a murder mystery. The film is currently in final stages of screenplay and principal photography is expected to begin around April or May next year. The cast is yet to be revealed.

“The film is set in the middle of nowhere on a stormy night, the film uses the tropes of a classic murder mystery to tell a relevant, contemporary and thrilling story. The film is exciting with a powerful theme at its heart,” said Anu Menon.

Anu has joined hands with “Shakuntala Devi” producer, Vikram Malhotra, for the film.

“Anu has a unique storytelling style and her stories are underpinned with strong women characters,” said Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment.

Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi, which has Vidya Balan in the titular role, released earlier this year. The film also starred Sanya Malhotra as the daughter of the title character.

Recently Sanya revealed that she particularly exuded a special on-screen bond essaying a mother-daughter relationship with Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi.

“The best part of the film (‘Shakuntala Devi’) is the unique portrayal of the mother-daughter relationship that sets it apart from other conventional stories. I don’t think I have ever seen such an on-screen portrayal in Bollywood. The most memorable moment for me was working with and learning from Vidya ma’am. The way she keeps the energy alive on the set is commendable. I am blessed to have had this opportunity to share the screen with her. For someone who is just a few films old, it’s always great to be able to learn from fantastic actors such as Vidya ma’am and Jisshu (Sengupta) sir,” said Sanya.

Talking about Anu Menon, she has earlier directed films like Waiting and London Paris New York.

