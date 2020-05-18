Shahid Kapoor’s Mother Neelima Azim BREAKS Silence On Her Divorce With Pankaj Kapur: “I Didn’t Decide To Separate”

Though Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim’s love story suffered a sad ending, the actress has always been thankful for having Shahid Kapoor as her rock. Both Ishaan Khatter and Shahid are extremely close to Neelima and still share a strong bond.

Neelima Azim recently opened up about the rough phase of moving on from Pankaj Kapur in her life. She got married three times, first with Pankaj Kapur with whom she shares Shahid Kapoor. Then she tied the knot with Rajesh Khatter and gave birth to Ishaan Khatter. Her last marriage was with Ustad Raza Ali Khan.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Neelima Azim broke the silence about her rough phase with Pankaj Kapur and revealed, “I would like to say that I didn’t decide to separate. It’s a fact. He moved on and it was a difficult thing for me to stomach but he also had his reasons. We had been friends for a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had very good reasons and I understood it. When there’s a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It’s alright. He’s very well settled with his family today and I wish him well.”

Neelima Azim also added, “After that, I had my own journey which was all about picking myself up and I had my friends and family to support. I had my cousins and my guru Pt. Birju Maharaj. But most of all, I had Shahid. He gave me an insurmountable belief in life. I was young so I was able to do it again. It took time though, it took me about a couple of years, but then I was fine.”

We know how baby Shahid badly wanted a sibling and Neelima Azim added to the fact and said, “It was Shahid who wanted me to have a child again. He was 14 and we (she and Rajesh Khatter) were well settled with our lives. I was happily working and the thought of having a baby again never crossed my mind. But Shahid specifically wanted a brother. I have my own brother so I knew what he meant. You can get married and have partners but your brother is the only one with your DNA after your parents aren’t there with you. So I remember I wanted a girl and I couldn’t have promised Shahid a brother. But my doctor, after Ishaan was born, didn’t congratulate us first. She said, ‘Congratulations to Shahid. He’s got his baby brother.'”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!