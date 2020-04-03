Shah Rukh Khan’s Efforts To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis Get Lauded By Prominent Personalities

Shah Rukh Khan’s group of companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX recently announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Government in its COVID-19 fight. With an array of initiatives dispersed to diversify the effectiveness, this step has been welcomed by not just the industry peers and influencers but also, the social media went abuzz for their ‘King Khan’!

Aaditya Thackeray took to hus social media and posted, “Thank you so much @iamsrk ji for your support 🙏🏻”

Rajiv Shukla also expressed, “Well done @iamsrk for your contribution for fight against corona menace. You have always stood for the nation”.



Director Anubhav Sinha just couldn’t find words and posted, “KHAN!!!” upon the announcement by the superstar.



Gaurav Pandhi also shared his words and wrote, “Shahrukh Khan is so classy. He donated to PM-Cares fund to fight Coronavirus #Covid19 & unlike others, he didn’t publicise the amount. That’s how you do it. It’s supposed to be donation, not PR. You’re Heart suit @iamsrk!!”



Mayur Puri also took to his handle and posted, “How to give like @iamsrk Sir is an art.

What a constructive, all round plan. Fantastic! Kudos sir!”.

Not just the stalwarts from all walks of life but the entire twitterati went gaga over the generous and one of its kind announcement made by the Superstar.

With this incredible initiative, Shah Rukh Khan has extended his support with his group of companies. From Government funds to 50,000 PPE kits, food requirements of 5500 Mumbai families, 2000 cooked meals to hospitals, 3 lakh meal kits for 10,000 people, grocery for 2500 daily wage workers in Delhi and 100 acid attack survivors, his range of initiatives aim to spread across the many segments of the society and are being lauded for the vision that the actor holds behind them.

In an effort to ensure that the basic necessities reach many who are being deprived of it in these trying times, the funds allocated will be distributed amongst the partners. The aim is to not only to provide relief during the pandemic but also help raise awareness about COVID-19 and encourage more people to come forward and help.

