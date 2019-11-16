Shah Rukh Khan Shares The Mantra Behind His 27 Years Of Success In Bollywood!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently hosting the second season of “TED Talks India Nayi Baat“, has shared his success mantra on the show.

“Mehnat, mashakkat se apna kaam karna, uske peeche lage rehna, safalta milegi. It is an old-fashioned idea that my parents kept saying, which is important today. We need to tell the kids the same thing, as it is relevant even today,” SRK said.

In the upcoming episode, the “Kal Ho Na Ho” actor will be seen talking about the different generations — especially the millennials.

“The driving seat and the steering wheel are in the hands of individuals who are less than 25 years old. Gen X, Y Z – I have learned this from my kids ki aaj humara hai,” he added.

On the film front, SRK has been missing from the big screen for the last 11 months. He was last seen in “Zero”. His fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project.

