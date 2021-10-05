Advertisement

In the past few days, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making headlines for getting arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged rave party case. Since then the whole of Bollywood is showing king khan their support during this tough time.

The superstar’s son has been sent to NCB custody till October 7.

From the time Aryan Khan’s name has been revealed in the drugs case, his father Shah Rukh Khan has been the victim of harsh trolling on the internet! The ‘Pathan’ star has been facing immense criticism over his parenting ways by the trolls.

Well, the case has now united the entire Bollywood. A lot of megastars have already conveyed their support for Aryan Khan and father Shah Rukh Khan. These celebs have also shared their opinions on the case in several media interactions and on social media.

The first one to extend his support during such a tough time was Salman khan as he immediately headed to Shah Rukh Khan’s house ‘Mannat’. Later, celebrities like Alvira Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and many more have also shown up at SRK’s home. Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi are amongst them who supported SRK and son Aryan via social media.

However, as per recent reports, Shah Rukh has requested his colleagues from the industry not to visit his home Mannat, referring to security considerations.

According to the report in India Today, as SRK and his family are receiving messages and calls after Aryan Khan’s arrest, people are also lining up to meet the star and to show him support. But considering the matter is so delicate, Shah Rukh and his team have asked his pals and colleagues to not visit Mannat due to security reasons.

It is also reported that Karan Johar, who is incredibly close to superstar SRK and wife Gauri Khan has immediately headed back to Mumbai after he received the news of his godchild Aryan Khan’s arrest. Karan was on a getaway abroad.

