Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan – Here’s All You Need To Know About Akash Ambani’s Big Fat Indian Wedding

Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar danced away to singer Mika Singh’s live tracks as industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani made his way to wed Shloka Mehta on Saturday.

The celebs, including Priyanka Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji, joined the lively and colourful ‘baraat’, which also saw the groom’s parents , Mukesh and Nita Ambani, as well as sister Isha Ambani groove.

While Isha sported a pastel pink lehenga, Nita was dressed in a heavily-embroidered lehenga.

The groom looked dapper in a soft pink, intricately embroidered and sequinned sherwani, and seemed to be enjoying the wedding procession to the hilt.

The wedding venue – the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex here – was decked up with elaborate floral arrangements set according to a garden theme complete with a faux waterfall, floral figurines, a fountain and a grand stage with a huge Krishna idol done up in flowers.

Live music added to the festivities at the wedding gala, which saw the Who’s Who of the cinema, political, business and sports world.

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair came in for the celebrations.

From the business sector, names like Anil Ambani, Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal and Usha Mittal, Anand Mahindra and Gautam Singhania were in attendance.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft head honcho Satya Nadella too came for the celebrations, as did politicians like Praful Patel and H. D. Deve Gowda.

As for the film world, Rajinikanth, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shabana Azmi, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were present.

Among the sportspersons, there was Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, and Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardene.

After the wedding, a celebration night will be held on Sunday, followed by a reception on Monday.

The marriage was preceded by days of celebrations, which began with a ‘dandiya’ night last month, and moved into a three-day gala in St. Moritz in Switzerland.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!