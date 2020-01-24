Shah Rukh Khan Is Having A Major FOMO & It’s Related To Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is having “major FOMO”. His Fear of Missing Out is an outcome of his friend, actor Abhishek Bachchan, currently shooting for “Bob Biswas” in Kolkata.

Abhishek shared the news on Instagram early on Friday. He shared a picture of a pair of old-fashioned glasses and a Motorola mobile phone which were used by contract killer Bob Biswas in the 2012 thriller “Kahaani“.

Re-tweeting his post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “Missing being with you all. You in my city…will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it…Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot and enjoy the process.”

Missing being with u all. You in my city…will come and meet you soon. How do the kids say it…Major FOMO happening? Right?! Have a great shoot & enjoy the process. https://t.co/H4PplKtWWm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2020

FOMO is a trendy abbreviation for the expression fear of missing out.

“Bob Biswas” is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production and is expected to release later this year.

