Sara Ali Khan Says If 7 Odd Photographers Standing Outside The Gym Don’t Click Her Pics, It Worries Her

Living constantly in the crosshairs of a journalist’s camera is rarely something celebrities enjoy. But there is an exception like Sara Ali Khan, who manages to deal with it with optimism and a sense of humor. She feels that more than an invasion of privacy, the paparazzi represent a challenge to the control of a celebrity’s image, and thus to their wealth, status and power. She graces them with utmost respect and poise.

Expressing her emotions on the same, Sara asserts, “I’ve been an actor for less than a year. So for me, I don’t know anything better. This is the world that I came into and this is the world that I started in so I don’t have anything to compare it to. And I think that even though it can get overwhelming at times but If it were to stop, given the climate that we are in right now and given that social media and media attention is a big thing.”

She further adds, “If I was maybe to walk out of the gym and there were 7 photographers not taking my photograph on the reverse. Like, imagine the reverse which is, irrespective of how you are looking you walk out of the gym and there are 7 photographers not clicking your photographs or 20 people not asking for selfies. If the seven-odd photographers standing outside your gym don’t click your photographs, it worries you more and that could also be a problem you know.”

The actress already has 11 brand endorsements in her kitty, with an estimated revenue of 30 crores this year alone and brands range from sports brands to jewelry brands which shows how versatile she is.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali ‘s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in ‘Coolie No.1‘, both of which are slated to release next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!