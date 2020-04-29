Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Shuts Down Troll Who Questioned Her Upbringing, Deletes The Post Later

Celebrities facing social media trolling and harassment is not a new thing. Every day we hear instances where some celeb is trolled for saying something or for wearing something, often these celebs ignore the drama, however seldom it happens that they give it back to trolls. Recently, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala has been coping with trolling on her social media pictures.

Trishala was at the receiving end of the trolling for a throwback picture that she posted on Instagram. One of the trolls questioned her common sense and even her upbringing. She shared a decked up picture of herself posing on the streets of NewYork. One of the Instagram users slammed Sanjay Dutt’s daughter for not wearing a mask, despite being in the medical profession herself.

For those who don’t know, Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala is a psychotherapist.

“I am shocked and disheartened to see this. You are a doctor yourself. New York has almost 40% of all the cases in the US of A and here instead of covering yourself with a mask and quarantine yourself, you wear so little and stand out on the Road. What example are you setting to people who follow your profile? Do you want your dad to weep for you the way you went through after your bf passed away? Common sense Trishala. @duttsanjay Yehi sikhaya hai aapne? Yehi taleem dii hai aapne?, jisme common sense kee itni kami hai? Out of concern bol raha huu…. to both of you….rest your call. Peace,” the Instagram user commented on Sanjay Dutt’s daughter’s post.

Trishala hit back at him and asked him to ‘get facts straight’ before criticising her. She drew his attention to her caption, which clearly mentioned that it was a throwback picture, and told him off for dragging her father Sanjay into it. Trishala replied to his comment saying, “@aniketjha.87 your telling ME to have common sense? lol how about if you read the caption properly and obtain some common sense for yourself. A TBT means the picture was taken LONG time ago. This wasn’t taken today. Get your facts straight and read the caption properly before you come on my page & start talking Sh*t. And by the way, tagging my father isn’t going to make a difference. Nice try tho.” However, hours later, she deleted her Instagram post.

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, Richa Sharma. After her mother died of a brain tumour in 1996, she was brought up by her grandparents in the US.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!