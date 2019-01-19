Superstar Salman Khan, known for his crazy fan following, is amongst the most followed actors in the world. Apart from his movies, the 53-year-old receives love and applause for his charity and social work. One such incident of fandom took place at Mumbai Marathon Expo at Bandra-Kurla Complex.

On the eve of the Mumbai Marathon, the expo is held at Bandra-Kurla Complex with various brands displaying their fitness and wellness products. Amongst the several stalls, one such is put up by Salman’s Being Human, which also produces sports equipment.

On Friday evening, a huge number of people were paying the visits to the stalls and some collecting their running number bib, suddenly a chaotic situation broke down when Salman Khan along with his brother Arbaaz Khan paid a surprise visit to the Being Human stall at the expo. Though the situation came under control, the star-crazy flock rammed the Asics stall.

As per the Mid-Day report, Suresh Rathod, a Mumbai Marathon participant, said, “I was at the Asics stall, doing a gait test on the treadmill. I had just got off the treadmill and collected my racing bib, when I heard someone yell, ‘Salman Khan is here, Salman Khan is here’. Within minutes, I heard a thud and saw the Asics store collapse.”

He added, “There was chaos and people were trying to get pictures. I saw a wall with an array of t-shirts had fallen. The passages in the expo are narrow, so it was crowded and I wanted to get out, as there could have been a crisis. Soon, I heard someone ask, where is Salman, and others said he had left. Security came in and were trying to clear the rubble.” “Runners could have been injured. Why ask celebrities to visit these expos?” questioned Rathod.

Runner Shibani Gulati, present at the expo, said, “People started running around and, at first, we thought it was a fire. Then I learnt that Salman Khan was there. I left the place immediately,” she ended.

Dilip Jayaram, chief executive officer of Procam International, organisers of the Mumbai marathon, said, “Salman and Arbaaz decided to pay an impromptu visit to the Being Human stall. When the runners saw him, they thronged towards him for a picture. A wall caved in at the opposite stall. The situation was soon brought under control.”

