Salman Khan Comes In Rescue Of Katrina Kaif, Bashes The Awards System

The Bharat pair Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make one of the most loved onscreen couples and we all know how much they adore each other. The Blockbuster duo is currently promoting their upcoming film Bharat which is their 10th film together including guest appearances.

Recently during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan was asked to tell one film for which Katrina was nominated as the Filmfare Best Actress.

Salman was pretty surprised by the question and started bashing the awards. He asked what’s the meaning of nominating, cashing the awards on someone’s name and then not giving them the award. He also said that Katrina deserves National Award.

“What is being nominated? She deserves an award. And what are these awards? She deserves a National Award. So you put Katrina Kaif in the nominations and that will play everywhere on television. But then you don’t give her the award. Why because somebody else went and performed there? These award functions, if they are giving, if they are nominating her then I believe that either actor should get paid for the nominations because all the publicity relies on it and the telecast of it but then someone else walks away with the award…It’s not fair na? “

Well, this is not the first time Salman has said that Katrina deserves National Award for Bharat. The way he is reiterating his opinion, we expect nothing but never seen before a performance by Katrina.

