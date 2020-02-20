Salman Khan & Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna Sequel Happening With THIS Twist? Raveen Tandon Jokes

Raveena Tandon along with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor did Andaz Apna Apna back in 1994 which has become a cult classic over the years. There’s a separate fan-base for the film and we’ve seen it only increasing despite the generation gap.

There have been a whole lot of rumours about the sequel of the film but nothing has been official yet. It’s also been said that a new set of actors will replace everyone in the sequel.

Raveena recently appeared on Kareena Kapoor’s show 104.8’s Ishq’s What Women Want and talked briefly about the sequel of her classic film. Reiterating her point, Raveena casually jokes that the remake of the iconic film Andaz Apna Apna might feature Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, but the original ladies Karishma Kapoor and she (Raveena) might not be so lucky.

The sassy actress further quipped, “The first shot of the film will show a picture of me and Lolo (Karishma Kapoor) with an incense stick in front of it with Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan) mourning our demise. With us no longer in their lives, these two guys will then start their new love stories with 21-year-old actresses.”

