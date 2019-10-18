Saif Ali Khan To Play A Soldier In Vinod Kapri’s Survival Drama?

Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan released today has been getting mixed to negative reviews from all corners. But, there’s news of relief for Saif fans which will surely come in as a ray of hope. We’ve known Saif for the varied filmography he has enjoyed.

Apart from Laal Kaptaan, Said was at his usual best in Sacred Games 2 and received immense praise for the same. Now, as per the reports Saif will be seen playing the role of a soldier in his next. He has done similar stuff in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon but this time it will be a survival drama.

According to a source close to DNA, “The story is inspired by true events where a soldier had separated from his regiment in a jungle. The film is a gritty take on how the protagonist manages to navigate his way in the jungle and survives the rough terrain.”

Talking about his latest release, directed by Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan is a revenge thriller. It tells the story of a Naga sadhu who is also a bounty hunter. Saif Ali Khan is playing the lead role of the Naga sadhu in the film. The film also features Sonakshi Sinha in a cameo role. Sonakshi’s look from the film is out. In the poster, she is seen sitting gracefully with her face half-covered in niqab. Laal Kaptaan is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film released today.

