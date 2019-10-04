Saif Ali Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan Made His Career Out Of ‘Male Stalking’ Genre

While talking about issues in Bollywood in an interview, Saif Ali Khan spoke about ‘male stalking’ in films and joked how Shah Rukh Khan made his career out of it in the beginning.

In an interview with Zoom, Saif Ali Khan while talking about the romanticisation of stalking in cinema said, “Male stalker is almost the genre for Indian cinema and somehow it’s always been successful and Shah Rukh Khan made his career on it in the beginning.” We wonder what his Kal ho Naa Ho co-star has to say in his defence.

Further talking about the films Saif also spoke how Bollywood copies idea and themes from the west. “And I don’t know, it’s like a society thing, we have a tendency to give the audience what we feel they want and again, these characters must have trickled down from the west. They must have been because we copy a lot,” said Saif.

He also gave an example of how Shah Rukh’s hit film Baazigar actually came from A Kiss Before Dying, a 1991 Hollywood film.

Saif is all set to hit the big screen with his film Laala Kaptan set to release on October 18. The Nawab also has Jawaani Jaaneman with Tabu and Taanaji: The Unsung Hero with Ajay Devgn in his kitty.

